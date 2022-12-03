Vehicles strike Warsaw Elementary School causing road closure and parents to worry

WARSAW N.Y. (WKBW) — Warsaw police report two men are seriously injured after a crash between two vehicles leading into the nearest elementary school.

"Cherish every second," mom of two Jenny Rasmussen said.

Warsaw Police Chief Pete Hoffmeister said they responded to a call from in the school shortly after the crash.

"We responded and located two vehicles that had been involved in a motor vehicle accident that then proceeded to crash into the school which had about 20 kids in the classroom," he said.

Rasmussen shares that she felt shocked after hearing the news.

"I'm glad nobody was hurt," she said.

She notes when the unthinkable happens, like this situation, it's very scary. Police say no one in the school was injured.

"His vehicle just started accelerating and he couldn't get it to stop. We're estimating him at about 80 miles per hour at collision," Hoffmeister said. "In a way I'm kind of happy he hit the other vehicle because if he didn't he would have went further in the school and maybe injured students."

Police also said classes can remain normal next week, yet the library will be under commission for a while. Rasmussen advises to treasure every moment.

"Cause anything can happen," Hoffmeister said.