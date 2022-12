WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two vehicles struck the Warsaw Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday on Route 20A at 153 West Buffalo Street. The street is closed due to the incident and motorists should expect delays.

No information has been released on the condition of the drivers or if anyone in the school was injured. 7 News will have more information as it becomes available.