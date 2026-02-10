Vehicles impounded, subjects interviewed after shots fired call at Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced that three vehicles have been impounded and several subjects have been interviewed after a shots fired call at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.

Police said C District officers responded to the call around 3 p.m. on Saturday and it was alleged that multiple vehicles in the parking lot shot at each other and then fled.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said that, as part of that investigation, three vehicles have been impounded and several subjects have been interviewed.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

A spokesperson from Tops issued the following statement: