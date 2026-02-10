Vehicles impounded, subjects interviewed after shots fired call at Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced that three vehicles have been impounded and several subjects have been interviewed after a shots fired call at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.
Police said C District officers responded to the call around 3 p.m. on Saturday and it was alleged that multiple vehicles in the parking lot shot at each other and then fled.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said that, as part of that investigation, three vehicles have been impounded and several subjects have been interviewed.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
A spokesperson from Tops issued the following statement:
"On Saturday, an altercation that began away from our property eventually spilled over into the Tops parking lot at 1275 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. During the dispute, a firearm was discharged. No one was injured, and all individuals involved fled the scene before police arrived.
The Buffalo Police Department responded immediately, is actively investigating the incident, and Tops officials are working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.
The safety of our associates and customers is our highest priority. We will continue to have security staff on site and have requested additional patrols from the Buffalo Police Department in the area surrounding the store. For further details regarding this incident, we will defer to local authorities."