Vehicle that fled attempted traffic stop in Wyoming County involved in deadly crash

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after two people were killed in a crash on Route 20A at the Orangeville and Warsaw Town border.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, dispatchers were notified by a Warsaw police officer of a vehicle that allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop at a high rate of speed. The vehicle allegedly fled up West Buffalo Street, and a short time later, Warsaw police located two vehicles involved in a head-on collision on Route 20A at the Orangeville and Warsaw Town border. The fleeing vehicle was reportedly down an embankment and on fire and the other uninvolved vehicle was stopped in the roadway.

The sheriff's office said a passenger in the uninvolved vehicle was found dead and the driver of that vehicle remains listed as stable at ECMC.

The driver of the vehicle that fled was pulled from the burning vehicle by law enforcement and good Samaritans. The sheriff's office said the driver was later pronounced dead at the Wyoming County Community Hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released.

According to investigators, the fleeing vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Nassau County.