Vehicle stolen in Rochester with puppy inside; local police assisting investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A vehicle was reportedly stolen in Rochester with a puppy inside and local police are assisting the investigation.

According to a Facebook post by Eric Berg, the puppy's owner, the vehicle was stolen off the side of the street in the area of Alexander and East in Rochester on Saturday. The puppy was in the front seat when it was stolen and a $2,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of the puppy, no questions asked.

The puppy is described as a six-month-old male Havanese that is brown and white and around 15 pounds. The vehicle that was stolen is a black Toyota RAV4, license plate GNS 9506.

Eric Berg

Anyone with information is asked to email pleasereturnbenny@gmail.com or call or text 585-210-3167.

The Cheektowaga and Jamestown police departments shared the post and asked for assistance.