BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just after 6:30 on Tuesday morning, a vehicle lost control and crashed into a disabled vehicle on the side of I-90 near Walden Avenue.

The Good Morning Buffalo team had its eye on the NITTEC camera in that area throughout the morning and saw the crash happen. You can watch their reaction below.

Vehicle loses control and crashes into disabled vehicle on side of I-90

New York State police said a 2021 Ford pickup truck hauling a travel trailer was traveling west when the operator lost control, the trailer overturned, and the truck then struck a 2023 GMC that was on the side of the road waiting to be towed due to a separate incident. No injuries were reported and the incident appeared to be weather-related.

The crash caused delays in the area and was one of several throughout the area on Tuesday morning as falling temperatures combined with snow and high winds led to tricky travel.

Police said the vehicles were towed and the scene was cleared around 10 a.m.