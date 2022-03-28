Vehicle involved in robbery on Elmwood Avenue crashes into building on Genesee Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police said a vehicle involved in a robbery on Elmwood Avenue Sunday crashed into a building on Genesee Street and two people are in custody.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a robbery at a Speedway on the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The suspect(s) allegedly threatened to shoot a store clerk and made off with cash, cigarettes and other items.

The suspects were located a short time later and police began a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspects struck a building on the 100 block of Genesee near Oak.

According to police, the suspects were injured and taken to ECMC to be treated and have been released. Charges are being finalized.