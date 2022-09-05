Vehicle crashes into Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in the Town of Lockport on Monday.

Deputies say the driver was interviewed and she stated that her Chevrolet Traverse's breaks failed to stop.

The vehicle crashed into the front door, front window and brick wall of 5821 South Transit Rd.

Deputies say there were no injuries to any people inside the store, but the driver was taken to ECMC for evaluation.

Sherwin-Williams Paint Store is now closed for repair.

Deputies say the accident is under investigation.