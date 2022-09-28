Watch Now
Vehicle collision in town of Pomfret leaves one woman dead

Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 10:42:33-04

TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle collision that occurred in the town of Pomfret.

On Friday, Sept. 23, a 2020 Chevrolet was traveling northbound on State Route 60. The vehicle, driven by 64-year-old David A. Korzeniewski, exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Korzeniewski was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in his vehicle, 38-year-old Katie L. Korzeniewski, was transferred to an Erie hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing at this time.

