Veggie Van reaching Niagara County communities in need

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — One van is making a huge difference for those living in Niagara County, including Kevin O'Connor. The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County Veggie Van mobile market makes weekly trips around the area.

O'Connor, went through his freshly picked bag of produce that he picked out from the van Wednesday morning.

"This is grapes. Fresh, locally grown grapes," O'Connor shared.

He was able to get this bag of produce right out front of his apartment building in Lockport.

"It's a wonderful, wonderful opportunity for us to get fresh fruit and fresh vegetables," he said.

O'Connor does not drive, so he used to walk several miles from his apartment to the grocery store.

"There are so many people that live here that either don't drive or have to walk to go to a supermarket and there is really no supermarkets downtown for people to get any kind of fresh vegetables," O'Connor explained.

The Veggie Van is making its way around Niagara County to reach those who can’t get to the grocery store or don’t live close to one



The low-cost options are locally grown. It’s the last week of the van, but they will pass out boxes of fresh produce during the winter🥕🍎 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/vQpBGpjONh — Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) October 13, 2022

Now, through the mobile market, he has access to a more convenient, low-cost option thanks to the Veggie Van.

"There's a huge need for access to fresh fruits and vegetables. We could have 20 vans in the county and it would not be enough," Jen Regan, program manager of the Veggie Van, said.

She said the van started 7 years ago, and was part a New York State health grant to bring healthy, fresh vegetables and fruits to communities.

"Not everybody can make it to a market. Not everybody has access. A lot of times in neighborhoods, if you're not driving you have like a corner store but they're not selling fresh fruits and vegetables," Regan added.

The van offers everything like potatoes, lettuce and apples, all from farmers in Niagara County. The van stops by between 10 to 14 locations each week, with a special focus on senior citizens.

"Seniors are often missed in the nutrition department. They're often on very fixed incomes," Regan said.

WKBW/Kristen Mirand Veggie Van makes a stop in Lockport on Wednesday morning.

The Veggie Van goes around the county on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, stopping by North Tonawanda, Niagara Falls and Lockport.

"A lot of people rely on TV dinners and things like that, and this is an opportunity to have fresh vegetables when they're in season," O'Connor said.

Because of the van, O'Connor goes up to his apartment each week with a bag he would not otherwise have.

"So we really appreciate the veggie van for being here," O'Connor said.

Although this week was the last week the van will be traveling around Niagara County, the service does not stop. The Veggie Van will bring you a variety of fruits and vegetables in a box that will be sold for $10. Some of the items for the winter boxes include:

