Varysburg Water District in Wyoming County under boil water order and water conservation alert

VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Varysburg Water District in Wyoming County is under a boil water order and water conservation alert as of Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services, on Tuesday morning levels in the storage tank dropped due to a significant leak in the system which resulted in low pressure in the system.

Officials said you must bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and cool it before using it or you can use bottled water. Boiled and bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

"It is likely that you will need to boil water for the next 4-5 days until the leak is found, the repair made, lines are flushed, and water tests results come back satisfactory. At times you may experience discolored or no water. You will be informed when tests show that you no longer need to boil your water. Once the leak is fixed it will take several days for the reservoir to fill back up, so conservation of water will help do so faster." - Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services

For more information you can contact, Brian Becker, Sheldon Town Supervisor at the Town of Sheldon Office at (585) 535-7644 or Andy Meyer at the Wyoming County Health Department at (585) 786-8894.

If you observe standing water in unusual areas that could be indicative of a water main leak you're asked to contact the Wyoming County Health Department at (585) 786-8894.