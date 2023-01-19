Vandalized Hamlin ice sculpture remade at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bringing ice to life once again at Canalside.

Eric Jones is well known for his ice sculptures, but when vandals hit his sculpture of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Canalside before it was unveiled to the public, he was crushed.

“Last week we created a tribute to Damar Hamlin’s return. Unfortunately, a few hours later it was vandalized. We came back Sunday to touch it up and it was beyond repair,” Jones said.

So, Jones leaned on the City of Good Neighbors, asking for money to rebuild the sculpture.

“In just a matter of hours, we had the money it takes to do this rebuild. I was so moved by that,” he said

Jones says he’ll be working on the sculpture Thursday, and touching it up Friday for all to enjoy.

“This weather’s not been great, but I’m going to bulk him up so if he shrinks a little overnight, he’ll be just the right size by tomorrow.”

You can enjoy the tribute to Damar and his work of art by heading down to Canalside, while the snow is still fresh and the temps stay cold.