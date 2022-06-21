Van lost tire and caused crash that closed portion of the I-90 east Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A van lost a tire and caused a crash that closed the I-90 east between exit 59 (Dunkirk) and exit 58 (Silver Creek) and a portion of Route 20 in the same area Tuesday morning.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Route 20 and Aldrich Road in the Town of Sheridan just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer that was on fire.

The sheriff's office said the investigation revealed a van that was traveling westbound lost its rear wheel which struck the TPS Fuel tractor-trailer. The fuel truck then went into the oncoming lane and struck a pickup truck head-on and the impact of the crash sent the fuel truck partially over the NYS Thruway bridge. The pickup and fuel truck were lodged and caught fire.

The driver of the pickup truck was able to remove himself from his vehicle and was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. The driver of the fuel truck was able to remove himself from the truck and he was transported to ECMC for treatment of burns and injuries.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the van continued on from the scene and attempted to hide the van. The van was later located but the driver fled the scene and is still being sought by the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing.