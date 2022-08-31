Watch Now
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York

Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 31, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area.

As first reported by The Buffalo News, the locally-owned and operated home improvement chain will close its stores in Batavia, Fredonia and Lakewood.

Doug Wasiura, Senior VP of Marketing and E-Commerce, told 7 News the three stores were underperforming and/or had significant competition from other national retailers in their markets.

According to Wasiura, Valu is in “growth mode" as it recently opened a new store in Bath and is working on growing its e-commerce business. The closure of these stores helps them in those efforts.

There will be liquidation sales at the three stores beginning September 9 but they do not have final closing dates yet. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.

