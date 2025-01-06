VALU Home Centers to close three more stores in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three VALU Home Centers will soon close their doors as the family-owned Buffalo-based retailer faces increasing challenges in a competitive retail marketplace.

VALU stores in North Buffalo, Lockport and Orchard Park will begin liquidation sales Thursday. The company said the difficult decision is a result of rising inflation, operational and labor costs, and increased competition from both online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

"This step is necessary to ensure the company remains strong and capable of investing in better performing stores, new technology, improving efficiencies, and growing our online business," said president and CEO Michael Ervolina in a statement. "We remain a strong family-owned and operated company, headquartered in Buffalo, New York that carries zero debt, and are committed to operating high-performing convenient neighborhood stores focused on delivering the quality and service our customers expect.”

Employees impacted by the closures will be offered positions at one of VALU's 28 remaining locations.

In 2022, VALU closed underperforming stores in Batavia, Fredonia and Lakewood.