BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A vacant home on Wilson Street in Buffalo is set for emergency demolition after two fires broke out there within the same week.

Buffalo Fire responded to 73 Wilson Street just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they reported heavy flames coming from the first two floors.

During the fire, officials said the main building collapsed. In addition, 508 Fillmore Avenue and two nearby cars were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to officials, another fire broke out there on Friday. The vacant home has been set for emergency demolition.

WATCH: Vacant Buffalo home set for emergency demolition after two fires in one week