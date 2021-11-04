VA Western New York Healthcare System experiencing phone system issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The VA Western New York Healthcare System announced it is experiencing issues with its phone system.

According to a post on its Facebook page Wednesday, its phone system was down but parts were identified for replacement with expedited installation scheduled.

In an update on its Facebook page Saturday, it said the phone system was still experiencing issues and released the following information:

"VA Western New York Healthcare System Phone Outage Update:

For Buffalo VAMC and all remote sites using our Cisco Phones/Jabber/IP Communicator, we are still experiencing some technical phone issues from our vendor that affect inbound calls. The offsite phone system vendor is still working on repairing the system.

That said, incoming calls to our main phone number 716-834-9200 have been restored!

Callers can dial this number and speak with the operator to transfer to an extension. If caller knows the 5 digit extension, they can enter it during the Auto Attendant message and get to patients or staff they are trying to reach.

The partial fix will not restore incoming calls directly to 716-862-#### numbers. Calls can only come into the main number 716-834-9200 at this time. Callers will need to transfer from this main number to any of our other numbers using the 5-digit extension. For example, 716-862-8750 is extension 28750. This includes the patient phones.

There is no direct calling capability at this time. Please inform family members that they must call the main number and then transfer the call. Our operators can assist.

For non urgent matters, the MyhealtheVet portal is a great way to stay in touch, fill prescriptions, check appointments and much more! Go to: https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home to learn more!"