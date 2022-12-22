USPS mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing cash and checks from mail in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a USPS mail carrier has pleaded guilty to stealing cash, checks and other items from the mail in Dunkirk.

49-year-old John Wiedenhofer, Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to theft of mail by a postal employee and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wiedenhofer stole the mail between September 2020 and February 2021. The USPS began an investigation after receiving complaints from residents on Wiedenhofer's route of missing mail items and opened and rifled packages.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Wiedenhofer admitted to stealing various items including cash, checks, trading cards, gift cards, and clothing items. Evidence of the items was recvered by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General from his personal vehicle and his residence.