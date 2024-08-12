USDA and ECDOH to drop oral rabies vaccines around Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — You may notice some planes and helicopters flying a little lower than usual in our community.

Edible vaccines will be dropped over some rural and suburban areas around Western New York. This includes parts of Erie, Chautauqua, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Cattaraugus and Niagara counties.

It's part of a project by the U.S Department of Agriculture and Erie County Department of Health to protect wildlife from rabies.

The vaccine will be in small green packets.

If you see one, officials are asking you not to touch it. They're also releasing several other safety tips for you and your family.



Watch over your children's outdoor activities during the vaccine distribution and for one week afterward.

Wash your hands immediately if you come in direct contact with the vaccine.

Vaccines are not harmful to domestic animals. However, an animal may vomit if it consumes several baits. Contact your veterinarian if your pet did eat the vaccine.

The project runs through August 21st.