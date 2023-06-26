USAF flyover to take place across New York State to honor 100 years of aerial refueling excellence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 914th Air Refueling Wing from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will join the 305th Air Mobility Wing from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Tuesday for a flyover demonstration that will take place across New York State to honor 100 years of air refueling excellence.

The U.S. Air Force said KC-135s, KC-46s and C-17s are scheduled to fly over major areas and the approximate schedule is below:



Ithaca 1:21 p.m.

Jamestown 1:40 p.m.

Buffalo 1:43 p.m.

Niagara 1:50 p.m.

Rochester 2:01 p.m.

Syracuse 2:14 p.m.

Albany 2:34 p.m.

According to the USAF, the flight path for WNY will be from Jamestown to the Wilson area and there will be two formations. The second formation will pass each location 20 minutes after the first formation. Times and locations are subject to change.