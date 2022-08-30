USA Mullet Championship qualifying event to take place at National Buffalo Wing Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for business in the front and party in the back as a qualifying event for the USA Mullet Championship is set to take place at National Buffalo Wing Festival on Saturday.

Registration for the event was open to those 18 and older but is now closed.

The prizes are as follows:

1st: $500, Pit Viper Sunglasses and Earns a spot in the Top 25 Mane Event Championships

2nd: $300

3rd: $200

The event will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, you can find more information about the National Buffalo Wing Festival here.