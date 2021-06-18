Watch
US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 18, 2021
TORONTO (AP - MODIFIED) — Canada’s public safety minister says border restrictions on nonessential travel with the United States will be extended until July 21.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted the move has been made in coordination with the U.S. He says Canada’s number one priority is to keep Canadians safe during the pandemic. Blair also notes the government plans to release details on Monday about fully vaccinated Canadians who return to the country.

The Canadian government has said it anticipates fully vaccinated Canadian citizens who test negative for COVID-19 will be exempt from two weeks quarantine when returning to the country sometime in early July.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a previous interview with 7 Eyewitness News, Jim Diodati, mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario, said in a recent meeting of border mayors with Blair, Blair suggested that if 75% of people received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20% were fully vaccinated, border restrictions could be eased beginning June 22. Further details have not been released.

Congressmembers Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) Bill Huizenga (R-MI-2) serve as co-chairs of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group and released a joint statement Friday:

