US Air Force Heritage of America Band touring through Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US Air Force Heritage of America Band is touring through Western New York all this week with free shows across the region.

The band was created in 1941 as one of the original Army Air Corps bands and resided in Barksdale Field, Louisiana. Today, the band resides in Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

The band travels across 15 states on the East Coast and in the Mid-Atlantic. The band has made appearances on shows such as "The Today Show" and has played for major ceremonies hosted by U.S. Presidents and foreign heads of state, including the Queen of England and the President of France.

The band has four appearances in Western New York and one in Erie, Pennsylvania. All concerts include free admission.