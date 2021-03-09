Urban Air Adventure Park to reopen at Walden Galleria March 26

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Urban Air Adventure Park will reopen at the Walden Galleria on March 26 in accordance with New York State guidance.

Capacity will be limited to 25% with advance admission purchases strongly encouraged. Its hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. with an expected extension during spring break.

Officials say Urban Air has taken several steps to protect the health and well-being of customers, employees and local community members.

In an effort to open the park in a safe and responsible way, Urban Air has taken several steps to enhance cleanliness policies and procedures to protect the health and well-being of customers, employees and local community members. These enhancements include temperature checks for both guests and team members; thorough cleanings with EPA-listed disinfectants effective against COVID-19; increased sanitization stations throughout the park; limited capacity on all attractions; cashless food service; social distancing measures in effect in and around the park; mask requirements for all team members and making face coverings available for purchase for guests if they choose.

The adventure park is located on the upper level near DSW.

“We pride ourselves on providing families with endless entertainment and active play, no matter the age, as we know play has a positive and meaningful impact on families,” said Rachelle, Urban Air Buffalo franchisee. “We are thrilled to bring our indoor adventure park to Buffalo and are excited to become the ultimate local family destination where kids of all ages can aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do!”