Upstate New York deploys 7 Red Cross volunteers to Gulf Coast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just one year ago, the Gulf Coast was ravaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta, and now those same communities which are still in recovery, yet have another hurricane to recover from.

Western New York's American Red Cross chapter told 7 Eyewitness News it needs western New York's help in relief efforts and fast.

As category 4 storm, Hurricane Ida, drenched the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, the Red Cross has mobilized more than 600 volunteers, according to the local Red Cross chapter, to help those who have been impacted, seven of which are from upstate New York.

Meg Rossman is the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western NY Region.

She said, "Some of whom deployed over the weekend, some who left this morning and they are apparently out of our Rochester and southern tier chapter office. Their location vary. Many of them are headed to the Mississippi and Mobile areas for right now."Sunday night all of New Orleans lost power. More than 2,500 people have now sought refuge in Red Cross shelters in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

WKBW

In the meantime, Rossman asks anyone who is able, to donate.

Rossman said, "Whether it's signing up to volunteer and get trained to volunteer, making a financial donation and that can be done by visiting our website at RedCross.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by texting the Red Cross to make a $10 donation."

She emphasized the great need for blood donations.

"When a lot of the hospitals in the paths of Hurricane Ida are effected, it's so important to have that critical supply on-hand," Rossman said. It's so easy to forget sometimes in these emergency situations that the need for blood is constant."