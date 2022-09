BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPS announced Thursday that it plans to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees in Buffalo ahead of the holidays.

Full-time and part-time positions such as seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers will be available. Seasonal package car driver positions will begin at $21 an hour, seasonal tractor-trailer positions begin at $35 per hour.

To apply, you can visit the UPS site, here.