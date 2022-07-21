Updated traffic information for Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The promoter for the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium on Saturday has released updated traffic information.

According to the promoter:

3 p.m. - Abbott Road Closes

4 p.m. - Parking Lots Open (Cashless, please have credit card or advance parking permit ready to be scanned)

5 p.m. - Gates Open (Please arrive early to avoid any lines. Add your tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google pay and have them ready for scanning at the gates)

7 p.m. - SHOW STARTS!

The Erie County Sheriff's Office previously reported Abbott Road would close at 4 p.m. and parking lots would open at 5 p.m., we have since corrected this story with updated information from the promoter.

You can find further traffic information from the sheriff's office below:

Abbott Road



It will remain closed until after the concert;

Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



Shortly before the conclusion of the concert, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

You can find maps of the stadium and parking lots here.

Below you'll find further information provided by the promoter: