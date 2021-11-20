Update: four injured Buffalo firefighters released from the hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say the four firefighters who were hurt in a crash near Main Street and Fillmore Avenue Friday evening, have all been released from the hospital.

According to investigators, the driver of a car turned in front of the firetruck, causing the fire truck to flip on its side. The car was not struck by the truck, and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The firefighters were all taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for various injuries.

The firetruck received extensive damage. No charges are being filed against the driver of the car that turned in front of the firetruck.