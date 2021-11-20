Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Update: four injured Buffalo firefighters released from the hospital

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Firetruck crash
Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 16:10:08-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say the four firefighters who were hurt in a crash near Main Street and Fillmore Avenue Friday evening, have all been released from the hospital.

According to investigators, the driver of a car turned in front of the firetruck, causing the fire truck to flip on its side. The car was not struck by the truck, and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The firefighters were all taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for various injuries.

The firetruck received extensive damage. No charges are being filed against the driver of the car that turned in front of the firetruck.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!