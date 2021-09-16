Unvaccinated ticket holders told no refunds for concerts at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leanne Powers of Hamburg says she was excited to go to the November Genesis concert at KeyBank Center

“They’re second row tickets,” she said. “This is a bucket list item.”

She bought tickets for $2,100—but after Tuesday’s announcement that all fans will have to show proof of vaccination for events at KeyBank Center and Highmark stadium, Powers says she immediately contacted Ticketmaster for her money back.

“For concert’s I’m willing to do all kinds of things and I would totally be willing to get vaccinated but it’s not an option for me healthwise—my doctor will not sign off on it,” she said.

It’s a different concert- but similar situation for Kyle Warner of Springville.

“I don’t really know what to do,” he said.

He’s out more than $300.

An e-mail sent to those requesting refunds for Eric church or Genesis from Ticketmaster says:

“Thanks for contacting us regarding refunding your ticket order.

At this time, the event is still scheduled as planned and the Event Organizer is not authorizing refunds. Please see our Purchase Policy [help.ticketmaster.com] and Terms of Use [help.ticketmaster.com] for more information.

Other options, if made available by the Event Organizer, such as the opportunity to post your ticket(s) for sale or transfer them to someone else, can be found in your Event Details.“

Ticket holders are also being told they can’t transfer the tickets, so if they’re unvaccinated—they’re out the money.

“I don’t care if it’s $21 or $2,100. I think it’s wrong that there’s no refund ability, Powers said.

Ticket holders say they purchased the tickets before this mandate came down, and say Ticketmaster didn’t give any indication that no refunds would be granted.

We e-mailed Ticketmaster and called Eric Church’s press contacts and have not heard back.

