Unpredictable weather throughout the spring causing farmers to face losses

CHAFFEE, NY (W.K.B.W.) — Farmers across Western New York have experienced tumultuous weather this spring, some losing tens of thousands of dollars due to the recent cold snap.

"Last night, it was 49 degrees here. And it's tough ripening anything when it's that cold," said Dennis Dennies, owner of Hen-Hawk Acres in Chaffee.

Courtesy of Dennis Dennies

Dennies and his family had frost covering their strawberry bushes that damaged the fruit.

Dennies says due to the weather this past year he is facing losses of more than $20,000 from destroyed crops.

"The weather, the cold, the dry, has affected my business, our business. Everything from livestock to hay to vegetables to fruits. I've seen an effect in every aspect," said Dennies.

WKBW Strawberry farmers tell 7 News the recent cold snap has frosted over their produce, leading to a sour start to the season.

Our brief taste of 80-degree weather in April didn't help either, He says it devastated apples, vegetables and cherries on the 150-acre farm.

"It wakes things up and then zing, then you get the cold snap," said Dennies.

Donald says despite the cooler weather, the customers keep coming back each and every year for their produce, meat and flowers.

"Some of our customers have been with us for twenty years now so we must be doing something right," said Dennies.

Dennies says he hopes to have his farm's U-pick open this weekend, just in time for Father's Day.

Hen-Hawk Acres is located on Genesee Road in Chaffee.