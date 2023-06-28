Watch Now
'Unleash your greatness': 40 young Black girls learn about empowerment and confidence

Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 28, 2023
BUFFALO, NY — 40 young Black girls participated in a three-day military-inspired camp at Houghton College that taught them self-defense, confidence, and self-empowerment.

After heading to camp on Sunday the girls returned to their families on Wednesday with a brighter perspective on their futures.

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson spoke to the girls and their parents upon their return.

Tracey Adams, the mother of Miracle Bolton-Adams, emphasized how proud she is of her daughter for the leadership skills that won her an award.

"I know what she is capable of, but I do not think she knows what she is capable, but I am really, really proud of her,"

Miracle Bolton-Adams described her feelings after attending the camp.

"I'm going to be strong black, and beautiful. I am going to be a pediatric surgeon, and I'm going to be a millionaire."

The girls will continue their self-development through Zoom meetings with Duncan Kirkwood, the creator of the program, and even a workshop on Friday with Confident Girl Mentoring.

