University police investigating after loaded handgun found on SUNY Geneseo campus

GENESEO, N.Y. (WKBW) — University police at SUNY Geneseo say a loaded handgun was found inside a fanny pack on campus.

Investigators say a member of the college’s facilities department located the fanny pack on a bench in the parking loop outside Livingston Hall on Tuesday around 7 a.m.

Only members of law enforcement are allowed to have firearms on campus.

Authorities say there is no indication that there is a threat to the community.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact university police at (585) 245-5651 or police@geneseo.edu.