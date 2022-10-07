University Police at SUNY Fredonia to wear body cameras

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — University Police at SUNY Fredonia will now wear body cameras.

According to the SUNY Fredonia website, body-worn cameras will only record video and audio when an officer is responding to service calls or involved in other law enforcement activity.

The college says that cameras will not record when an officer is present at campus events or in sensitive situations where someone's identity should remain private.

“The officers and staff of University Police care deeply about the safety of our campus and the success and wellness of our students. The implementation of a body-worn camera program is UPD's latest effort to use the best tools and techniques of community policing to build a trusting relationship with our campus community.” - Chief Isaacson

Body-worn cameras have become more common in police departments and college campuses across the country and throughout SUNY.