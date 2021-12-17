University at Buffalo's Dylan McDuffie hosts toy drive for Boys and Girls Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christmas came early for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo.

University at Buffalo football player Dylan McDuffie hosted a holiday toy drive on Thursday.

The UB Running Back says he remembers being in the same shoes as the kids he gives back to.

“I jumped around from different Boys and Girls Club. I know how it is for parents to drop your kids off somewhere safe and somewhere that they can have fun and enjoy being while they're working hard to provide,” says McDuffie.

One of the kids says it doesn’t matter what he receives, he is just grateful.

“Maybe some kids aren’t getting anything right now, so I feel grateful for all the stuff he gave,” says Joseph Maxwell Happy, one of the recipients. “But I feel like I saw a Nintendo Switch in one of the boxes so I’m like kind of surprised and nervous a little bit.”

McDuffie says he looks forward to continuing to give back to his community and wants to inspire the next generation.