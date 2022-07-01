University at Buffalo to offer free CDL permit test prep

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo's Educational Opportunity Center will offer free CDL permit test prep in Class A, B and C.

The free remote classes will begin on July 11 and run from 6 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. for Western New York residents.

Class A July 11 - 28

Class B July 11 - 26

Class C July 11 -21

Also Available - Passenger Endorsement August 1 and 2

You can apply today at the Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center at 555 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, N.Y. 14203, at online here or by calling 716-645-1900.