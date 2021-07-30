University at Buffalo to hold in-person commencement for Class of 2020 on October 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi announced an in-person commencement for Class of 2020 will be held on October 1.

As part of Homecoming Weekend there will be two ceremonies held for 2020 graduates: one for undergraduates and another for graduate-degree recipients.

“As we celebrate our university’s 175th anniversary, I am delighted to welcome our 2020 graduates back to campus to recognize their significant academic milestone,” Tripathi said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic required us to hold our 2020 commencement exercises in a virtual format, we are thrilled to now have this opportunity to safely honor our 2020 graduates in a manner befitting their accomplishments — at UB, in their regalia, walking the stage and sharing in this happy occasion with family, friends and classmates.”

The two ceremonies will be held inside Alumni Arena. The undergraduate ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. and the graduate ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m.

Graduates will receive an invitation from their respective school or college with information on how to register. Each graduate will be given two tickets and additional tickets may be available based on participation once registration closes. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

UB says the ceremonies will follow the university’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, which can be found here, and unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask.