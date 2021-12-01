University at Buffalo to cancel classes if called off due to inclement weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Classes at the University at Buffalo will be canceled if they are called off due to inclement weather, which includes both in-person and remote classes.

“If you are considering remote options to maintain academic continuity, please note that the cancellation of classes and events due to severe weather applies to remote as well as in-person classes,” Graham Hammill, vice provost for academic affairs, wrote in a recent memo to faculty.

Members of the school community will be notified if a class is canceled by UB Alert.

You can learn more about the school's policy by clicking here.