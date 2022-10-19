University at Buffalo teachers residency program helping with teacher shortages in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo just received a $3.5 million grant to expand its teacher residency program, which will alleviate the teacher shortage in the Kenton School District.

This new partnership has nine UB student teachers to take part in a yearlong residency program where they spend the entire school year at Kenmore East, Kenmore West, and Big Picture.

"What residency does is address the teacher shortage without sacrificing quality and in fact while enhancing quality our residence while they get to know the local schools," says Dr. Julie Gorlewski, a senior associate Dean of Academics and Teacher Education at the University at Buffalo. "They'll get to know the students and family."

One of the student teachers, Samantha Scheffler, says she's enjoying this hands-on experience.

"Four-year-long study has led up to this moment, so there has been a lot of preparation," she says. "My program at UB is five years, and I'm in my fifth and final year which now enables me to be in the classroom from the beginning of the year to the end of the year."

There are several student teachers in three high school buildings, but this program will expand to elementary and middle schools early next year of 2023.

"This program will allow us to expand residency into partnered districts such as Kenmore, Tonawanda, Sweethome, and Amherst in part by working with the school's mentor teachers," says Dr. Gorlewski.

Many of the student teachers will receive their initial and professional teachers certification after completing five years.

"I've learned so much on how to build positive, healthy relationships that's going to apply across any discipline whether that's special education or not," says student teacher Samantha Scheffler. "But I'm definitely considering doing an extension."