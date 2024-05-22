Watch Now
University at Buffalo student facing charges after posting alleged threat on social media

A sign is displayed at the University at Buffalo in Amherst, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 22, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 18-year-old Abdul K. Badjie of Newburg, New York was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on one count of attempted making a terroristic threat and one count of attempted making a threat of mass harm.

Badjie is accused of posting a threat on social media directed toward individuals participating in a demonstration organized by the Jewish Student Union at the university's North Campus on May 6.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return on July 18 for a felony hearing. If convicted of the highest charge he faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The district attorney's office said he was released on his own recognizance under the condition that he must stay off of all UB property unless there is a specific directive from the University allowing him access.

