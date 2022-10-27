University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine to offer free care to veterans in honor of Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine will offer free care to veterans on November 12 in honor of Veterans Day.

The annual program, Dentistry Smiles on Veterans, is a partnership between UB Dental and the Eighth District Dental Society.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Squire Hall on the university's south campus.

UB says all veterans are welcome, but appointments are limited. To schedule an appointment you can call 716-829-2780.

"Dentistry Smiles on Veterans aims to deliver critical services to veterans who lack dental insurance or do not qualify for dental treatment through the Veterans Health Administration, a benefit reserved only for those with service-related dental injuries," a release says.