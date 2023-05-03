University at Buffalo professor emeritus nominated for a Tony Award

University at Buffalo professor emeritus, Stephen McKinley Henderson, has been nominated for a Tony Award.

He is one of five actors up for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play" for his role in Between Riverside and Crazy.

Henderson is known for an array of roles, both on and off Broadway, as well as appearing in television shows and films. In Buffalo, he taught theater for the Department of Theater and Dance and acted in local roles.

This is Henderson's second Tony nomination. The first was in the featured actor category for his work in the 2010 Broadway revival of FENCES.