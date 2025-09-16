University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi set to step down next July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi is set to step down next July and will return to his faculty role in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences next fall.

UB said Tripathi is the longest-serving president to lead the university since it joined the SUNY system in 1962. He joined UB as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs in 2004. He was appointed UB’s 15th president in April 2011, becoming the university’s first international-born president.

“I have been delighted to make Buffalo my home, proud to call UB my academic home and honored to serve as UB’s president,” Tripathi said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

According to UB, Tripathi said he had been contemplating the decision for several months, and he is confident that he is stepping down from the presidency with the university positioned for success.

“There are many reasons to celebrate our shared accomplishments,” Tripathi said. “What is perhaps most gratifying is that, through every chapter and challenge, we have held fast to our university mission and values.”