University at Buffalo presents 'Gift to the Community' concert

Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 21, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Recent graduates and faculty from the University at Buffalo will join the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and gospel musicians from Bethel AME Church for a free community concert.

"The concert is a musical coming together to commemorate the vitality and diversity of music-making in Buffalo one year after a racist attack in the heart of our city sought to divide our community and create fear and apprehension among its residents," said Eric Huebner, Professor, and Chair of the Department of Music.

The Gift to the Community concert will include performances by gospel musicians from Bethel AME Church, Jaman Dunn, Melissa White, Eric Huebner, Marcus Lolo, Karen Saxon, Elise Russell and more.

The free concert is set to take place May 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Lippes Concert Hall at the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

