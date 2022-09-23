University at Buffalo police investigating bus crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday, September 14.

According to police, a UB Stampede bus hit a pedestrian on Lee Road and John James Audubon Parkway after failing to yield to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.

The pedestrian is a member of the UB staff. They were taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is a longtime employee of UB's transportation partner, First Transit. They are currently suspended without pay until further notice.