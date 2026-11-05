University at Buffalo indefinitely pauses plans to use LPR technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has indefinitely paused plans to use license plate reader technology on its campuses.

The proposed plan included installing 20 Flock-style cameras that University Police could use to investigate stolen vehicles, hit-and-runs, robberies or other campus crimes.

The University Police Advisory Committee, made up of students, staff and faculty, will now gather feedback from across the university and develop factors to consider before a decision is made.

"After careful deliberation over the past several weeks, I have decided that additional conversation and engagement with the university community is needed before determining whether to proceed with the pilot program," Genco explained. "As a result, I will be asking the University Police Advisory Committee to engage the university community as we thoughtfully consider this matter, with the best interests and safety of our entire university community in mind."

Students at UB's North Campus in Amherst reacting to the proposed plans last month.

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