University at Buffalo announces multi-million dollar state investment for faculty

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — During his 11th state of the university address University at Buffalo President Dr. Satish Tripathi reflected on 2022, and also looked ahead.

Tripathi announced a $12.1 million dollar state investment to hire new faculty. He said that's 70 new people, in addition to the additional faculty that will be hired annually.

According to the university, 19 new faculty members were hired this year, an upward trend from eight in 2021, 18 in 2020 and 12 in 2019.

"We're making major strides hiring more underrepresented minority faculty members." said Tripathi.

Tripathi said since 2019 the percentage of new faculty from underrepresented minorities has increased from 10% to 35% There's also a similar trend for students.

"If you look at underrepresented minorities, from our number of undergrad students from us have gone up in the last 10 years substantially," said Tripathi.

Tripathi said the total number of international students, mostly grad students, is also back to where it was pre-pandemic. According to the university, its than 30,000 students represent 103 countries.