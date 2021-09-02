Watch
University at Buffalo announces lineup for Distinguished Speakers Series

Seth Wenig/AP
A sign is displayed at the University at Buffalo in Amherst, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
University at Buffalo
Posted at 1:12 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 13:12:44-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has announced its lineup for the 35th season of its Distinguished Speakers Series.

UB says all talks will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Center for the Arts, North Campus.

You can find the lineup below:

  • Oct. 13: Winston Duke, actor and UB alumnus
  • Nov. 16: Aly Raisman, gold medal Olympic gymnast
  • Feb. 16: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of “The 1619 Project"
  • April 5: Jeff Corwin, conservationist and environmental journalist

You can find information on how to buy tickets and COVID-19 protocols that will be in place on the UB website here.

