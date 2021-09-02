University at Buffalo announces lineup for Distinguished Speakers Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has announced its lineup for the 35th season of its Distinguished Speakers Series.

UB says all talks will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Center for the Arts, North Campus.

You can find the lineup below:

Oct. 13: Winston Duke, actor and UB alumnus

Nov. 16: Aly Raisman, gold medal Olympic gymnast

Feb. 16: Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of “The 1619 Project"

April 5: Jeff Corwin, conservationist and environmental journalist

You can find information on how to buy tickets and COVID-19 protocols that will be in place on the UB website here.