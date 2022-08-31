University at Buffalo announces its Distinguished Speakers Series lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo’s Distinguished Speakers Series is set to return this October.

The lineup for this season includes:

October 11: Ken Jeong - actor, producer, and writer.

November 15: Marie Yovanovitch - senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a non-resident fellow at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University.

February 16: Sherrilyn Ifill - civil rights attorney.

March 15: Selma Blair - actress, author, and advocate.

"We take great pride in bringing some of today’s most resonant voices to UB through the popular tradition of our Distinguished Speakers Series. Whether discussing society’s grand challenges, sharing personal testaments of courage, or providing a generous dose of comic relief, this season’s speakers promise to offer compelling, enlightened perspectives that are not to be missed." UB President Satish K. Tripathi

UB says all talks will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Center for the Arts, North Campus.

You can purchase the series subscription or individual lecture tickets on Ticketmaster starting September 13.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Center for the Arts box office.