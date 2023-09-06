University at Buffalo announces its Distinguished Speakers lineup, including Amanda Gorman and Heather McGhee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University of Buffalo has rolled out this year's Distinguished Speakers lineup. The series is set to begin in October.

This year's lineup includes:



October 19th: Amy Schneider- author, "Jeopardy!" champion

November 16th: Nicholas Thompson- Journalist, CEO

November 16th: Nita Farahany- Legal scholar, Professor

February 28th: Heather McGhee- Author, Economic and social policy expert

March 26th: Amanda Gorman- Poet, Activist

Tickets can be purchased online at the University at Buffalo's Center for the Arts box office.

More information on tickets and the event itself can be found on the Distinguished Speakers Series website.