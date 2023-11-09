‘Unity is very beautiful’: Inspired Buffalo raising money to help Journey’s End Refugee Services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Inspired Buffalo on Hertel Avenue is raising money to help Journey’s End Refugee Services by celebrating diversity with different cultural flags inside the shape of a Buffalo.

Owner Marinette Kozlow has 180 flags displayed inside a Buffalo where it can be found in magnets, shirts, cups, earrings and even a puzzle.

The money is to meet the needs of refugees.

Kozlow tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she’s doing this for Journey's End because she can relate to refugees coming to Buffalo.

“And I was just touched when I would see these children communicate for their parents, and it brought flashbacks to my life on how I grew up,” Kozlow says.

In the 1970’s her family came from Lebanon to have what she says was the American Dream.

“The financial stability. The opportunities that were available to my parents and my parents children, me,” she says.

Kozlow says Journey’s End relies on Western New York’s generosity.

“They’re all funded by all of the people around us I mean the community is what funds them, and we really should help them,” the owner says.

She even shares the tough times she and her family had to go through to make ends meet. But her mom did what she could for the family.

“She would pick stuff out of the garbage and that’s what we’ve walked on we had a rug because we picked it out of the garbage,” she expresses. “I was like OMG, I never had a bed until I was 7 years and a half. But I remember sleeping on the floor and it was just normal.”

Kozlow’s customer Barbara Rickard bought some magnets.

“So I said yeah, I’ll grab a couple of those magnets, so I took them to my aunt in Elmira and put them on the refrigerator, and the accolades just never stopped,” she says.

Rickard says diversity adds value to the community.

“Yes, it’s about unity, it’s about sharing, and it’s about being good humans,” the customer says.

Kozlow hopes others feel the same.

“I love being Lebanese. I love the tradition being passed down to me,” the owner says. “I also love this country, and I know this country is filled with people from all over.”

20% of the proceeds go to Journey’s End Refugee Services. The fundraiser is until November 15th at midnight.

Inspired Buffalo does appointments only even though the owner is there Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please call to set up an appointment: 716-545-5544.

Click here to find the fundraiser.